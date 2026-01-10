Japan, India Plan to Establish Private Sector Dialogue on Economic Security; Countries Aim to Secure Supply Chains

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi

The Japanese and Indian governments plan to establish a new framework for private sector dialogue focused on economic security in an effort to secure each country’s supply chains for strategic goods.

Important mineral resources and semiconductors are among the targeted goods, according to government sources.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be in India from Thursday to attend a meeting his with his Indian counterpart, with the two planning to reach an agreement.

The Japanese government aims to reduce its reliance on China for important mineral resources and other key products, as China is strengthening its restrictions on exports of the products to Japan.

With the agreement, the government aims to put itself in a position better suited to countering China’s coercive economic pressure.

The two governments will likely agree to hold the first meeting under the new framework by the end of March. Business organizations in both countries, such as the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and the Confederation of Indian Industry, will participate.

The dialogue will likely cover important mineral resources, semiconductors, information communications, clean energies, scientific cooperation and medicines. It will also discuss how to diversify sources of procurement for rare earths, which are used to manufacture semiconductors.

In 2024, Japan and India established a framework for vice minister-level governmental dialogue on economic security. By establishing a private sector-level framework, the government aims to deepen its cooperation with India on economic security.

During Motegi’s visit, the foreign ministers will likely reach an agreement to hold a second governmental meeting under the framework as soon as possible.

The foreign ministers will also likely agree to establish a Japan-India strategic AI dialogue framework, with officials of relevant ministries and other government entities taking part.

Under such a scheme, Japan and India would cooperate to develop AI products, foster human resources and construct data centers.

India excels in information technology and has abundant human resources in the field.

Prior to arriving in India, Motegi will visit Israel, Palestine, Qatar and the Philippines from Saturday through Thursday.