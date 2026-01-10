Japan Ruling, Opposition Lawmakers Respond to PM Takaichi Eyeing to Dissolve Lower House
14:43 JST, January 10, 2026
Several lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties responded Saturday to the report that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has begun considering dissolving the lower house at the start of the upcoming ordinary Diet session.
Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in a post on X on Saturday morning: “We must prepare for a lower house election with the mindset of being in a constant battle. We need stand by at full strength. We need to urgently field candidates.”
Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito told reporters, “We must speed up our preparations.”
Former Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya of the LDP said in a Facebook post: “The lower house is, of course, a constant battlefield. I will brace myself [for an election].”
Former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano criticized Takaichi’s possible move to dissolve the lower house in a post on X, saying, “What was the point of insisting on passing the budget within this fiscal year?”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns