Japan Ruling, Opposition Lawmakers Respond to PM Takaichi Eyeing to Dissolve Lower House

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki, left, and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito

Several lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties responded Saturday to the report that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has begun considering dissolving the lower house at the start of the upcoming ordinary Diet session.

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in a post on X on Saturday morning: “We must prepare for a lower house election with the mindset of being in a constant battle. We need stand by at full strength. We need to urgently field candidates.”

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito told reporters, “We must speed up our preparations.”

Former Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya of the LDP said in a Facebook post: “The lower house is, of course, a constant battlefield. I will brace myself [for an election].”

Former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano criticized Takaichi’s possible move to dissolve the lower house in a post on X, saying, “What was the point of insisting on passing the budget within this fiscal year?”