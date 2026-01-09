South Korea’s President Lee to Visit Japan for a Summit with PM Takaichi
10:31 JST, January 9, 2026
SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on January 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lee’s office said in a statement on Friday.
Lee and Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on January 13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said.
The leaders will attend diplomatic events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it said.
The summit aims to reinforce the goal of developing South Korea–Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Lee’s office said.
