Japan’s Hamaoka Nuclear Plant May See New Screenings amid Data Fraud Scandal
14:50 JST, January 8, 2026
Reactors at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture may see their safety screenings redone amid a data fraud scandal, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority.
At a press conference on Wednesday, NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka said that the current screenings for the Omaezaki facility would be scrapped, citing Chubu Electric Power Co.’s deliberate manipulation of data for the “design basis ground motion,” or the maximum potential tremor used as a benchmark for earthquake-resistant design
The discovery came via an outside source, who provided information through the whistleblower protection system in February last year, according to the agency.
The the Secretariat of the NRA then conducted interviews with the whistleblower and multiple meetings with Chubu Electric to confirm the details. The utility also held an internal investigation and admitted to the misconduct in December, according to the secretariat.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies