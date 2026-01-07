LDP Secretary General Hopes DPFP Will Join Coalition; Says Addition of 3rd Party Would Bring Stability to Politics
16:00 JST, January 7, 2026
Shunichi Suzuki, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday expressed a desire to expand his party’s ruling coalition by adding the Democratic Party for the People to it.
“My hope is that the creation of a three-party ruling coalition will bring some stability to Japanese politics,” Suzuki said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Toward the end of last year, the LDP agreed with the DPFP on raising the “annual income barrier,” the threshold from which income tax is levied. “We have accumulated mutual trust,” Suzuki said of the two parties. “I dearly hope our party will gain the DPFP’s cooperation to restore stability to Japanese politics.”
On the same day, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave an address to greet participants at a meeting marking the first business day of the New Year at the LDP headquarters.
“Japan can still keep growing. Let’s fulfill our responsibilities for the future,” she said, after stressing the need for crisis management investment — proactively investing in measures to prevent and manage future crises — which she regards as a pillar of her growth strategy.
The ruling coalition currently fails to secure a majority in the House of Councillors.
“[In the upper house], we are a minority ruling party and having difficulty managing [the government], thereby making things harder for all of us. Let’s join hands and work together,” Takaichi said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting