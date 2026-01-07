DPFP Leader Yuichiro Tamaki Likely to Oppose Possible No-Confidence Motion for Takaichi Cabinet, Aims to Cooperate on Budget
15:37 JST, January 7, 2026
Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki indicated Tuesday he would oppose a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi if it is submitted.
Speaking on a YouTube video, Tamaki said that is because the motion will clearly contradict with his party’s actions as it is cooperating to some extent with the Cabinet regarding the fiscal 2026 budget. The DPFP has promised cooperation.
