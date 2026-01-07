Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

DPFP Leader Yuichiro Tamaki Likely to Oppose Possible No-Confidence Motion for Takaichi Cabinet, Aims to Cooperate on Budget

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:37 JST, January 7, 2026

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki indicated Tuesday he would oppose a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi if it is submitted.

Speaking on a YouTube video, Tamaki said that is because the motion will clearly contradict with his party’s actions as it is cooperating to some extent with the Cabinet regarding the fiscal 2026 budget. The DPFP has promised cooperation.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING