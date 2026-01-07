Japan Domestic Drone Production Financial Assistance Targeted by Government in Promotion of National Security

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A drone flies in Gifu Prefecture in November 2025.

The government plans to assist domestic drone production as unmanned aerial vehicles have been added to a list of specified important products under the Law on the Promotion of Ensuring National Security Through Integrated Implementation of Economic Measures.

Though the use of drones is expected to increase in Japan, the current supply of most drones relies on imports from other countries including China.

The government plans to subsidize up to 50% of costs necessary for research and development programs as well as capital investments for the stable supply of drones in the nation.

The government aims to build the production capacity to manufacture 80,000 drones in 2030.

The government assumes that drones to be subsidized will include those for firefighting and other disaster management, checks on infrastructure such as bridges and roads, and use in agriculture such as spraying agrochemicals.

The government aims to build or improve production systems of not only drone bodies but also key parts such as motors and batteries.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will begin public invitations for companies wanting to take part in the framework by the end of this fiscal year and certify companies after examining applicants’ production plans.

For strengthening supply chains in the nation, the government will also assist in proposals for standardizing drone parts to raise price competitiveness.

In the fiscal 2025 supplementary budget, the government earmarked \13.9 billion for related expenditures for financial assistance across the following three years.

In 2026, the government aims to establish a fund for the assistance system.

There are no full-scale drone or UAV production sites in the nation, with the manufacture of drones by Japanese companies mainly being in small numbers.

A source with knowledge on the matter said the current situation is that “Chinese makers account for more than 90% of drone supply” in Japan.

When the Japan UAV Association, a business association of drone makers, conducted a survey among its 73 member companies, only about 1,000 drones in total were manufactured in the nation in 2024.

The number of UAVs weighing 100 grams or more which were registered with the government under the Civil Aeronautics Law as of the end of March 2025 was 447,000.

The number doubled from 213,000 in June 2022, when the registration system began. Further increases in the use of drones are expected in the future.