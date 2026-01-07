Government to Investigate Sexual Deepfake Issue; Kihara Announces Plans to Assess Situation Based on 2025 AI Law

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara

The government will assess the situation regarding sexual deepfakes — fake obscene images or videos of real individuals created using generative AI — in accordance with the AI law enacted last May, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The law stipulates that the government will investigate and analyze cases in which citizens’ rights are infringed upon using AI and provide guidance to involved businesses. Kihara said that the government will proceed with analyzing incidents and international trends related to sexual deepfakes.

“The relevant ministries and agencies must properly address this issue, coordinating their efforts and capitalizing on past investigative experience,” Kihara said.