Japan Urges China to Revoke Dual-Use Goods Export Ban
12:40 JST, January 7, 2026
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it has urged China to withdraw its ban on exports of dual-use goods to Japan.
Masaaki Kanai, director general of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest over the matter with Shi Yong, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, on Tuesday after China’s Commerce Ministry announced the immediate ban earlier in the day.
You may also like to readChina Bans Dual-Use Goods Exports for Japan over Taiwan Remarks
Kanai said that the measure is extremely regrettable and cannot be accepted because it targets only Japan and deviates significantly from international practice.
The ban is feared to cover Chinese exports of semiconductors and rare earths that can be used to make military-related devices.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting