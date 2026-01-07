Japan Urges China to Revoke Dual-Use Goods Export Ban

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it has urged China to withdraw its ban on exports of dual-use goods to Japan.

Masaaki Kanai, director general of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest over the matter with Shi Yong, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, on Tuesday after China’s Commerce Ministry announced the immediate ban earlier in the day.

Kanai said that the measure is extremely regrettable and cannot be accepted because it targets only Japan and deviates significantly from international practice.

The ban is feared to cover Chinese exports of semiconductors and rare earths that can be used to make military-related devices.