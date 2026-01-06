Japan’s Takaichi Brings Portrait of Shinzo Abe to Ise Jingu Shrine, in New Year’s Visit as PM
13:17 JST, January 6, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Ise Jingu shrine on Monday holding a portrait of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
A New Year visit to Ise Jingu is a tradition for prime ministers. During the third Abe Cabinet in 2015, Takaichi, then Internal Affairs and Communications Minister, accompanied Abe on his visit.
Abe guided world leaders around Ise Jingu at the 2016 Group of Seven Ise-Shima Summit. Takaichi brought along a photograph from the summit, in addition to the portrait.
When she crossed the Ujibashi bridge, the entrance to the Naiku area of the shrine, she held the portrait of Abe in front of her and “showed [him] both ends of the bridge,” Takaichi said at a New Year’s press conference held after the visit. “I wanted to convey my feelings of gratitude that ‘we were able to visit together again.’”
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time