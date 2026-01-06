Japan’s Takaichi Speaks on Shimane, Tottori Quakes, Says Govt Will Make Every Effort to Respond
12:34 JST, January 6, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government is gathering information on the damage caused by earthquakes that hit Shimane and Tottori prefectures on Tuesday morning.
“The government will make every effort to appropriately respond to the disaster,” she said.
The government has set up a dedicated office at the Prime Minister’s Office’s Crisis Management Center in response to the quakes. The largest struck at 10:18 a.m. and had an estimate magnitude of 6.2.
You may also like to readM6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time