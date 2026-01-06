Japan’s Takaichi Speaks on Shimane, Tottori Quakes, Says Govt Will Make Every Effort to Respond

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks in Tokyo, Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government is gathering information on the damage caused by earthquakes that hit Shimane and Tottori prefectures on Tuesday morning.

“The government will make every effort to appropriately respond to the disaster,” she said.

The government has set up a dedicated office at the Prime Minister’s Office’s Crisis Management Center in response to the quakes. The largest struck at 10:18 a.m. and had an estimate magnitude of 6.2.