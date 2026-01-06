Ishiba to Visit UAE as Takaichi’s Envoy Ahead of Japan Visit by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

The government plans to dispatch former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the United Arab Emirates as a special envoy of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi from Jan. 15 to 17.

Ishiba is expected to hold talks with UAE government officials and parliamentary figures.

Japan has already decided to invite UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as a state guest from Feb. 8 to 10. The president is scheduled to meet with the Emperor and hold talks with Takaichi during the period.

Ishiba, who chairs the Japan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship League, is expected to help preparations for the UAE president’s visit to Japan.