Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners

Making Japanese language proficiency a requirement for foreign nationals to earn permanent resident status is among the items to be included in the outline of a basic policy on dealing with foreign nationals that the government will formulate within January, government sources said.

As pillars of the basic policy, the outline calls for stricter screening for residency statuses like permanent residency and naturalization, along with thorough measures to prevent tax evasion and fraudulent receipt of social security benefits. To improve the environment for accepting foreign nationals, a program will also be created to help foreigners learn about Japan’s legal system and culture.

The Liberal Democratic Party has been discussing related matters within three project teams and plans to submit a set of proposals to the government in late January. Based on the proposals, the government aims to finalize the basic policy at a meeting within the month.

In addition to Japanese language proficiency, specific income standards will be set as permanent residency requirements.

Regarding naturalization, the required residency period will be changed from “five years or more” to “10 years or more in principle” as early as spring, aligning it with the permanent residency requirement.

To prevent illegal employment of foreign students, the system allowing part-time work and other employment will be revised, and working hours will be strictly controlled.

Regarding the social security field, to address the social problem that some foreign nationals fail to pay taxes, social security insurance premiums and medical fees, the government will strengthen its system to monitor foreign nationals by integrating the residence card with the My Number card starting in June.

Information sharing between the central and local governments will begin as early as 2027. Measures such as denying entry or residence status renewals for those with delinquent payments are under consideration. The My Number system will also be utilized to prevent fraudulent receipt of welfare benefits and child allowances.

To promote an inclusive society in local communities, the government plans to introduce projects as early as fiscal 2027 in which foreign nationals can comprehensively learn Japan’s language, culture and rules. It is also considering making participation in these projects mandatory during screening for permanent residency or other residence statuses.

Regarding issues related to real estate, nationality information on real estate owners will be centrally managed through a database to be established by the Digital Agency in fiscal 2027 or later. However, the government did not reach a conclusion within 2025 on how to regulate the acquisition of real estate, including as apartments and land, by foreign nationals. A senior government official said it will be determined after seeing the ruling parties’ discussions.

The “quantitative management” of accepting foreign nationals as residents — an item included in the coalition agreement between the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party — will likely not be specified in the new basic policy.

Regarding measures for foreign nationals, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed relevant ministers in November to examine strict implementation of residency screening and proper operation of various systems and establishment of rules for land acquisition, aiming to “realize an orderly inclusive society with foreign nationals.” Based on this, coordination has been progressing within the government and ruling parties.