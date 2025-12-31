Putin Sends New Year’s Message to Trump, But Not to Takaichi
13:33 JST, December 31, 2025
Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)—Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his Christmas and New Year’s greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders, but not to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The Russian presidential office on Tuesday announced a list of leaders, including Trump, to whom Putin sent his messages. Takaichi was not on the list.
It was the first time for Putin to send such a message to the leader of any of the Group of Seven major democracies since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
All G-7 members—Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union—have been designated as unfriendly countries or region by Russia due to their sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.
The list included Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea, which has sent troops for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and leaders of Moscow’s partners in the BRICS group of emerging countries—Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Also on the list were Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Hungary and Slovakia are EU members, but are also conciliatory to Russia.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
-
Japan Govt to Soon Submit Lower House Seat Reduction Bill That Could Take Effect in FY27
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time