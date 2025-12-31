China Curtails Travel to Japan, Ordering Visa Applications Cut

AP

Tourists pose for photos at the entrance to Sensoji Temple on Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning Tuesday, just like in pre-COVID-19 times.

BEIJING — The Chinese government has instructed some travel companies to reduce the number of travelers to Japan, it has been learned. They demanded that visa applications for travel to Japan be reduced to 60% or less and halted group tours.

Under the Chinese government’s directive, Chinese airlines are also reducing flights.

The moves come amid China’s ongoing reaction to a remark in the Diet by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Chinese tourists need visas to visit Japan, applications for which are submitted through Chinese travel firms and other entities. According to sources in China’s travel industry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism instructed some travel companies in November to reduce Japan visa applications to 60% of previous levels or less and to cancel group tours to Japan. Some companies also had quantity restrictions imposed in the visa application system they use.

This restriction on applications appears aimed at curbing individual travel, which accounts for over 80% of Chinese tourists visiting Japan. An official from one travel company suggested the situation could persist long-term, saying, “How long it lasts depends on the Chinese government.”

According to Chinese media outlets including Yicai, 2,195 flights to Japan scheduled for January next year have been canceled, accounting for 40.4% of the total. The Chinese government has instructed Chinese airlines to reduce flights.

“Less well-known regional tourist destinations have high expectations for Chinese tourists, and a prolonged situation would deal them a significant blow,” said a source familiar with Japan-China relations.