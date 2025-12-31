China Curtails Travel to Japan, Ordering Visa Applications Cut
BEIJING — The Chinese government has instructed some travel companies to reduce the number of travelers to Japan, it has been learned. They demanded that visa applications for travel to Japan be reduced to 60% or less and halted group tours.
Under the Chinese government’s directive, Chinese airlines are also reducing flights.
The moves come amid China’s ongoing reaction to a remark in the Diet by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.
Chinese tourists need visas to visit Japan, applications for which are submitted through Chinese travel firms and other entities. According to sources in China’s travel industry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism instructed some travel companies in November to reduce Japan visa applications to 60% of previous levels or less and to cancel group tours to Japan. Some companies also had quantity restrictions imposed in the visa application system they use.
You may also like to readBeijing’s Long Record of Economic Coercion against Japan Raises Fresh Concerns over Rare Earths, Visa Waiver
This restriction on applications appears aimed at curbing individual travel, which accounts for over 80% of Chinese tourists visiting Japan. An official from one travel company suggested the situation could persist long-term, saying, “How long it lasts depends on the Chinese government.”
According to Chinese media outlets including Yicai, 2,195 flights to Japan scheduled for January next year have been canceled, accounting for 40.4% of the total. The Chinese government has instructed Chinese airlines to reduce flights.
“Less well-known regional tourist destinations have high expectations for Chinese tourists, and a prolonged situation would deal them a significant blow,” said a source familiar with Japan-China relations.
13:12 JST, December 31, 2025
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
-
Japan Govt to Soon Submit Lower House Seat Reduction Bill That Could Take Effect in FY27
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time