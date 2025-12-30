Takaichi Moves into Official Residence of the Prime Minister; Leaves House of Representatives Members’ Dormitory after Two Months in Office
13:02 JST, December 30, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved from the House of Representatives members’ dormitory in Akasaka, Tokyo, to the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on Monday, two months after taking office, in a move intended to make her more prepared to fully manage any crisis that might arise.
The residence is just a one-minute walk from the Prime Minister’s Office, which is located on the same grounds, whereas the dormitory where she has resided is about 400 meters away, requiring her to travel by car.
Two trucks transported her belongings from the dormitory to the residence in the afternoon on the day.
You may also like to readTakaichi Starts Year-End Holidays, Plans Move to PM Official Residence; Duties Scheduled Despite Holidays
Her husband, former House of Representatives member Taku Yamamoto, who lives with her, uses a wheelchair. She conducted a preliminary inspection of the residence in November to ascertain conditions whether it was wheelchair-accessible.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
-
Japan Govt to Soon Submit Lower House Seat Reduction Bill That Could Take Effect in FY27
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans