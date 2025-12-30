Takaichi Moves into Official Residence of the Prime Minister; Leaves House of Representatives Members’ Dormitory after Two Months in Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at the Prime Minister’s Office on Dec. 26.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved from the House of Representatives members’ dormitory in Akasaka, Tokyo, to the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on Monday, two months after taking office, in a move intended to make her more prepared to fully manage any crisis that might arise.

The residence is just a one-minute walk from the Prime Minister’s Office, which is located on the same grounds, whereas the dormitory where she has resided is about 400 meters away, requiring her to travel by car.

Two trucks transported her belongings from the dormitory to the residence in the afternoon on the day.

Her husband, former House of Representatives member Taku Yamamoto, who lives with her, uses a wheelchair. She conducted a preliminary inspection of the residence in November to ascertain conditions whether it was wheelchair-accessible.