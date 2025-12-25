Japan Faces Tough U.S. Demand for Support in 1994 N. Korea Nuke Crisis: Records

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government under then Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa was in trouble dealing with a strong U.S. request for support during the 1994 North Korea nuclear crisis, diplomatic records revealed Wednesday.

The Hosokawa government had to respond to the assistance call by the United States, which was taking account of the options of imposing economic sanctions on and destroying nuclear facilities in North Korea. But at the same time it had to abide by legal restrictions on the use of force.

Following North Korea’s exit from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1993, Bill Clinton, the then U.S. president, was considering a maritime blockade and limited use of force while continuing negotiations to have Pyongyang drop its nuclear ambition, according to the 17 newly disclosed files of diplomatic documents.

For the action against North Korea, the Clinton administration demanded that the Hosokawa government allow the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to take part in minesweeping operations and the U.S. forces to use civil airports and ports in Japan.

Under these circumstances, a Japan-U.S. summit was held in Washington on Feb. 11, 1994.

Joining a luncheon session, then U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher called for Japan’s support while suggesting that Hosokawa think about a contingency. But Hosokawa was only able to say that his government would make a response “within the law” because his country was unable to use the right to collective self-defense at the time.

U.S. congressional heavyweights openly expressed frustration when they met with the visiting Japanese prime minister. Among them, then Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell urged Hosokawa to specify what Japan was legally unable to do. Mitchell also told him that he did not understand why the United States should worry about the North Korean situation when Japan as a neighboring nation was not deeply concerned about it.

Hosokawa tried to soothe them by saying that Japan would provide assistance without fail although it was difficult to get the SDF directly involved in the planned sea blockade. He also underlined Japan’s strong concern over the issue, pointing out that North Korea’s Nodong medium-range ballistic missile covered Japanese territory.

Amid heightened tensions in the region, the Japanese leader visited China the following month and sought cooperation from Beijing in resolving the issue at a meeting with then Chinese Premier Li Peng. Although Hosokawa stressed that only China could exert influence on North Korea, Li gave a reluctant response underscoring the importance of patience in handling the reclusive nation.

Li also warned against Washington’s involvement in regional affairs in Asia, saying that the United States was too far to have fundamental interests in the region.

The nuclear crisis ended with the United States and North Korea signing the Agreed Framework in October 1994, after former U.S. President Jimmy Carter visited Pyongyang in June the same year and then North Korean leader Kim Il Sung died the following month.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry discloses diplomatic records basically 30 years after they were written.