Japan Prime Minister Gives 1st One-on-One Interview, Expresses Hope Japan Innovation Party Will Join Cabinet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gives an interview at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday as part of her first round of one-on-one interviews with media organizations since taking office, during which she expressed her hope that ruling coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party will eventually join the Cabinet.

Takaichi said also strengthening ties with the Democratic Party for the People was necessary for political stability.

The JIP is currently offering its support from outside the Cabinet only. However, Takaichi, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, stressed that sharing responsibility within the Cabinet as well was the desired form for a coalition government.

Asked about a possible coalition with the DPFP, Takaichi said she would like to refrain from commenting.

However, she also said “we will always aim for political stability,” stressing the necessity of cooperation.

Takaichi indicated a plan to establish a national council comprising ruling and opposition party lawmakers to discuss social security system reform early next year.

“We need to promptly institutionalize a ‘refundable tax credit’ system [to support low- and middle-income earners],” the prime minister said. The system, which would combine tax reductions with benefit payments, will be discussed by the council.

Regarding the timing for dissolving the House of Representatives, Takaichi was cautious about doing so early next year.

“It’s important to quickly execute the supplementary budget so the public can feel the effects of economic policies and measures to cope with rising prices,” the prime minister said.

On policies related to foreign nationals, Takaichi emphasized that the government would respond firmly to illegal acts and rule violations while also drawing a clear line against xenophobia.

Asked about the possibility of introducing a nuclear submarine to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities, Takaichi said, “We will not rule out any options and will consider necessary measures to enhance deterrence and response capabilities.”