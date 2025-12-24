Japanese Govt AI Basic Plan Urges Development of Trustworthy AI, Domestic Development of AI Models

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The logos of generative AI programs are seen on a smartphone screen.

The government’s basic plan on artificial intelligence, which the Cabinet approved Monday, shares many common points with The Yomiuri Shimbun’s proposals on aiming for coexistence with trustworthy generative AI compiled on Dec.15. These include placing importance on developing trustworthy AI and securing Japan’s autonomy through the development of domestically developed AI models.

Both the public and private sectors will likely be needed to make a joint effort for the implementation of the basic plan.

The basic plan states, “Concerning AI innovation, importance will be placed on the reproduction of trustworthiness, which is a world-renowned value accumulated in our real-life society.”

It also says, “We shall embody a trustworthy AI which people can use with the sense of safety and security to ease the public’s concerns.”

In many parts of the government’s AI basic plan, importance is placed on developing “trustworthy AI,” which The Yomiuri Shimbun emphasized in its proposals, and outlines measures for sufficient safety in using AI.

The government’s AI basic plan also emphasizes the importance of domestically developing AI. Regarding AI development, it notes, “Considering national sovereignty and security perspectives, we will ensure Japan’s autonomy and indispensability.”

The plan says, “We shall promote the development of foundational models for realizing trustworthy AI which will incorporate Japan’s culture and customs.”

The government aims to secure Japan’s autonomy by domestically developing AI. This stance is compatible with The Yomiuri Shimbun’s proposals which calls for ensuring the ethical standards and values long cultivated in Japanese society.

The Yomiuri Shimbun’s proposals warn that excessive reliance on AI may undermine humans’ thinking ability and urge the government build new educational programs that can improve critical thinking skills and other human skills.

Meanwhile the government’s basic plan says, “We shall aim to improve ‘human capabilities,’ such as creativity and critical thinking, so that humans can exercise their value as humans in an AI-oriented society.”

The basic plan presents a policy of promoting education which will be suitable for the future when AI is used more widely in society.

Concrete measures proposed

The basic plan for AI aims to make Japan the country with the best environment in the world for developing and using artificial intelligence.

To achieve this goal, the government will seek to balance technological innovation with risk management, according to the basic plan, which adds that Japan will seek to develop “trustworthy AI,” leveraging the nation’s strengths, such as high-quality data.

The aim of the basic plan is to drastically improve the development and utilization of AI in Japan. It is based on the law to promote the research, development and utilization of AI-related technologies, which was enacted in May.

The basic plan stipulates concrete measures the government should enact, based on four principles: promoting the utilization of AI; improving development capabilities; effective management; and transforming society. The government plans to revise the basic plan every year for the time being, given the rapid pace of technological innovation.

The government will promptly double the number of staff at the AI Safety Institute, a government-affiliated institution that works to evaluate the safety of artificial intelligence technology, as part of its efforts to ensure the credibility of AI systems. The government aims to increase the body’s staff from about 30 at present to about 200 in the future, about the same level as a similar institution in Britain. The basic plan stipulates that the government should take the initiative in securing and nurturing personnel knowledgeable about AI.

The government also stipulated that it will discuss how civil liability will be determined when AI causes accidents or damage, as well as appropriate protection of intellectual property, as it expects the technology to further spread throughout society.