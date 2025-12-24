Minpaku Private Lodgings Popular with Foreigners to be Centrally Managed, According to Revealed Govt Proposals

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreigners pull their suitcases through a residential street in Osaka in October 2025.

The management of accommodation for foreigners will be centrally governed in order to strictly address inappropriate minpaku private lodging facilities, according to sources in the government and ruling parties.

The measures are a central pillar of the government’s proposed reforms to the systems regarding foreign nationals which are being considered.

Private lodgings, which are popular with foreign tourists, have seen an increasing number of disputes between residents and guests, and some of these facilities are operated by foreigners without being properly registered, causing concern that they have become breeding grounds for improper stays.

To address this, the Japan Tourism Agency’s system will be revised to establish a centralized database by fiscal 2026 that is capable of managing these facilities. Illegal facilities will be identified through cross-checking with those listed on booking sites. If problems arise at facilities that are operated by foreigners, measures such as revoking residency status will be considered.

The government is also considering requiring nationality verification for new tenants moving into rental housing managed by the Urban Renaissance Agency, known as UR. Universities and other institutions found to have problems managing enrolled foreign students will have their names publicly disclosed.