Japan Prime Minister Meets With Anime, Music Experts to Discuss Development of Content Industry
2:00 JST, December 24, 2025
Anime director Mamoru Oshii, TV personality Demon Kakka and music producer Tetsuya Komuro were among those who met with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week to discuss developing the content industry, including music and anime.
The meeting was held Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office. Takaichi emphasized that Japanese content is frequently discussed in diplomatic settings, saying: “I feel that the strength of Japan’s content enhances our diplomatic power. The market has significant room to expand overseas.”
The government has positioned the content industry as one of the strategic fields in which investment will be concentrated.
