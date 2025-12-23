South Korean President May Visit China, Japan in January

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung listens to a reporter’s question during a press conference to mark the first anniversary of the December 3, 2024, martial law declaration by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 3, 2025.

SEOUL (Jiji Press) — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung may visit China and Japan next month, it has been learned.

In a television program Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that work is underway for Lee to visit China as a state guest in early January and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Seoul and Beijing are discussing the matter, and details will likely be announced soon, Cho said.

Xi made a state visit to South Korea this autumn for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and held bilateral talks with Lee on the sidelines of the APEC gathering.

Lee’s visit to China would be the first since he took office in June. At their possible meeting, Lee and Xi would likely discuss issues related to North Korea and economic cooperation, informed sources said.

The South Korean president is seen visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s home prefecture of Nara in mid-January.

Cho avoided confirming whether Lee will visit China or Japan first, citing complex factors.

Relations between Japan and China have been strained due partly to Takaichi’s Diet remarks last month regarding a possible contingency over Taiwan.

At a news conference early this month, Lee indicated that South Korea will stay neutral over the Japan-China tensions, saying that taking a side would worsen the standoff between the neighboring countries.