Japan Fair Trade Commission to Launch Investigation into Use of News Articles by AI-Powered Search Engines
16:38 JST, December 23, 2025
The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to conduct a fact-finding investigation into search engines that utilize generative AI, according to sources.
The commission believes that some practices of major tech companies, including AI’s use of media organizations’ news articles without permission, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position and other violations under the Antimonopoly Law.
The investigation will target providers of AI-powered search engines, including U.S.-based companies Google LLC, Microsoft Corp. and startup Perplexity AI Inc., as well as Japan’s LY Corp. It may also cover other companies, such as U.S.-based OpenAI, which provides the AI chatbot service ChatGPT.
AI-powered search engines can understand questions asked in a conversational tone and respond to them. The AI generates summarized answers from data collected through the internet. The technology is regarded as more convenient than traditional search engines because it provides more direct answers.
However, tech companies’ unauthorized use of articles from news organizations and other sources in the responses has become a problem. News agencies generate revenue by displaying ads on their sites, so the spread of AI-generated news summaries could lead to a decline in that income.
In 2023, the JFTC released a report on a fact-finding investigation into news media. The commission pointed out that if major tech companies use the articles while paying nothing or significantly low fees, it may constitute an abuse of a dominant position and violate the Antimonopoly Law.
AI-powered search engines are also facing heavy scrutiny in Europe. The European Commission — the executive body of the European Union — has begun investigating Google over alleged violations of EU competition law.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Plans National Database to Track Foreign Ownership of Real Estate, Land as It Weighs New Rules
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans