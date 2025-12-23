Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi Informs Economy Minister of Local Approval to Restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; TEPCO to Restart No. 6 Reactor on Jan. 20

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture

Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi met with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Tuesday and informed him of his constituency’s consent for restarting Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has decided to restart the No. 6 reactor of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station on Jan. 20, it was learned Tuesday.