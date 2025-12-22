Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Move into Official Residence by Year-End
15:30 JST, December 22, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Sunday in a post on X that she will move into the prime minister’s official residence by the end of this year.
Currently, she lives in a public dormitory for House of Representatives lawmakers in Tokyo’s Akasaka district.
“I cannot lose my concentration even during the year-end and New Year periods,” Takaichi said. “Crisis management is the essence of managing the nation.”
The public dormitory is about 400 meters away from the Prime Minister’s Office and the prime minister needs to commute by car. After moving into the prime minister’s official residence adjacent to the Prime Minister’s Office, she will be within walking distance.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Plans National Database to Track Foreign Ownership of Real Estate, Land as It Weighs New Rules
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans