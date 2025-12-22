Hot word :

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Move into Official Residence by Year-End

15:30 JST, December 22, 2025

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Sunday in a post on X that she will move into the prime minister’s official residence by the end of this year.

Currently, she lives in a public dormitory for House of Representatives lawmakers in Tokyo’s Akasaka district.

“I cannot lose my concentration even during the year-end and New Year periods,” Takaichi said. “Crisis management is the essence of managing the nation.”

The public dormitory is about 400 meters away from the Prime Minister’s Office and the prime minister needs to commute by car. After moving into the prime minister’s official residence adjacent to the Prime Minister’s Office, she will be within walking distance.

Ishiba Commutes from Official Residence to PM’s Office for the First Time; Will Also Maintain Residence in House of Representatives Members’ Dormitory in Akasaka
