Japan’s Nonnuclear Three Principles Should Be Up for Discussion, LDP’s Onodera Says During Debate on NHK

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Itsunori Onodera, chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on Security, speaks to reporters at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Dec. 8.

Japan’s three nonnuclear principles are an issue that should be discussed, a Liberal Democratic Party official said on Sunday.

Itsunori Onodera, chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on Security, made the comments on an NHK debate program.

Referring to Japan’s current reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella, Onodera said, “Continuing to ignore nuclear discussions is politically irresponsible.” He also indicated that whether or not to allow nuclear weapons from the U.S. to be brought into Japan during an emergency is an issue that should be considered.

Japan’s three nonnuclear principles are not to produce or possess nuclear weapons or to allow such weapons to be brought into the country.