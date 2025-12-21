Rubio Seeks to Balance Relations With Japan, China; Says China Will Continue to Be ‘Factor in Geopolitics’
17:13 JST, December 21, 2025
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the United States was determined to maintain its relationship with Japan in a manner that also allowed the United States to cooperate with China.
“We [the United States] feel very strongly that we can continue with our strong, firm partnership and alliance with Japan and do so in a way that continues to allow us to find productive ways to work together with [the] Chinese,” Rubio said at a press conference on the day.
You may also like to readJapan’s Defense Minister Koizumi to Speak with British, Philippine Counterparts about China Directing Radar at ASDF Fighter Planes
Rubio was speaking about the U.S. response to worsening Japan-U.S. relations and apparently sought not to provoke China, in consideration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to seek stable relations with Beijing.
Asked if he condemned China’s recent “provocative actions against Japan” in connection with such incidents as Chinese military aircraft directing radar at Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets, Rubio said only: “I think these [Japan-China] tensions are pre-existing. We understand that’s one of the dynamics that has to be balanced in that region.”
“China is … and it will continue to be a rich and powerful country and a factor in geopolitics,” he said.
Rubio also emphasized the need for the United States and China to balance tensions and cooperation.
“Because I think if there’s a global challenge that China and the U.S. can work together on … I think we can solve it,” he said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Takaichi Cabinet Approval Holds at 72% as Voters Back Aggressive Fiscal Stimulus, Child Benefits
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Takaichi Meets Many World Leaders at G20 Debut in Johannesburg; Speaks with Heads of Countries Including Italy, U.K., Germany, India
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction