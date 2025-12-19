Japan Aims to Host AI Summit in 2028 to Ensure Safety of Ais Amid Growing Concerns
13:21 JST, December 19, 2025
The government has decided to pursue hosting an AI summit, where nations discuss the risks posed by artificial intelligence.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the plan at a meeting of the government’s AI Strategic Headquarters held Friday. Japan hopes to host the summit in 2028 in order to lead international discussions toward building “trustworthy AI,” an idea to be outlined in its AI basic plan.
The AI Safety Summit was first held in Britain in 2023 and AI summits have since been hosted by South Korea and France. The summits serve as a forum to discuss governance frameworks for ensuring the reliability of AI and other issues. The government views holding a summit as an opportunity to build an international network for trustworthy AI, enhance Japan’s international presence and attract AI-related companies, talent and investment.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by Providing Information of Nonpayment of Taxes
-
Takaichi Cabinet Approval Holds at 72% as Voters Back Aggressive Fiscal Stimulus, Child Benefits
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Takaichi Meets Many World Leaders at G20 Debut in Johannesburg; Speaks with Heads of Countries Including Italy, U.K., Germany, India
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction
-
Blanket Eel Trade Restrictions Rejected