Japan Aims to Host AI Summit in 2028 to Ensure Safety of Ais Amid Growing Concerns

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The ministerial-level meeting of the AI Summit, attended by representatives and corporate officials from about 20 countries, is held in Seoul in May 2024.

The government has decided to pursue hosting an AI summit, where nations discuss the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the plan at a meeting of the government’s AI Strategic Headquarters held Friday. Japan hopes to host the summit in 2028 in order to lead international discussions toward building “trustworthy AI,” an idea to be outlined in its AI basic plan.

The AI Safety Summit was first held in Britain in 2023 and AI summits have since been hosted by South Korea and France. The summits serve as a forum to discuss governance frameworks for ensuring the reliability of AI and other issues. The government views holding a summit as an opportunity to build an international network for trustworthy AI, enhance Japan’s international presence and attract AI-related companies, talent and investment.