Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Says Japan Open to Talks with China at All Levels

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a press conference Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Office after the extraordinary Diet session closed.

Japan is open to dialogue with China at all levels, including between leaders, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a press conference Wednesday, showing her intention to work toward stabilizing the countries’ relationship.

Asked about a possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives and holding a general election, Takaichi said she has been “too busy with mountains of tasks to even think about it,” denying that dissolution will occur within this year.

The press conference followed the closing of an extraordinary Diet session.

As for her past remark in the Diet about a survival-threatening situation in connection with a Taiwan contingency, Takaichi said it was “not intended to change the Japan’s longstanding stance.” She also said Japan would “patiently explain our stance at various levels” to the international community, including China, as the remark created tension between Japan and China.

Amid the worsened Japan-China relations, the prime minister outlined plans to urgently strengthen supply chains, including for rare-earth elements.

Takaichi said she wanted to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump “as soon as possible.”

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party introduced a bill to cut the number of lower house seats, but deliberations were not held during the Diet session before it ended.

Takaichi said, “We will seek understanding from opposition parties in the ordinary Diet [next year] session and aim for its passage.”

Meanwhile, Takaichi said the government “was able to offer some kind of direction to realize a strong economy and strong foreign and security policies” by passing a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget.

She also announced the timeline of having an initial fiscal 2026 budget bill approved by the Cabinet on Dec. 26.