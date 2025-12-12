Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Sanae Takaichi

China Issues New Warning Against Travel to Japan, Cites Potential Danger After Quake off Aomori Pref. Coast

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi raises her hand to answer questions at the House of Representatives Budget Committee at the Diet on Nov. 7.

By Akiko Yoshinaga / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

13:40 JST, December 12, 2025

The Chinese Foreign Ministry again urged its citizens on Thursday to refrain from traveling to Japan, citing Monday’s earthquake off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture.

“Relevant authorities of Japan have published notification saying there may be bigger earthquakes following this,” Guo Jiakun, a ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference. “With a sense of responsibility for Chinese nationals’ safety and health, the Chinese government has issued a timely consular alert. It is the duty of our diplomatic service to protect the safety of Chinese nationals overseas.”

In November, the Chinese government warned its citizens about travel to Japan, claiming crimes against Chinese nationals were on the rise in the country. This appears to be part of efforts to put pressure on Japan, demanding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi withdraw her comment made at the Diet regarding a Taiwan contingency. As a result, flights between Japan and China have been reduced, and group tours have been canceled.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING