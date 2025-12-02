Japanese PM Takaichi Quotes Anime ‘Attack on Titan’ to Encourage Investment in Japan at Event for Saudi Arabian Investors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves at an event for Saudi Arabian investors in Tokyo on Monday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called for increased investment in Japan by quoting a line in English said by the main character of the popular anime “Attack on Titan” at an event in Tokyo on Monday for Saudi Arabian investors.

During her speech, Takaichi told investors: “Just shut your mouths. And invest everything in me.”

Takaichi outlined the government’s plan to pursue economic growth through public-private investment in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence and shipbuilding, highlighting the appeal of the Japanese market.

She also spoke on the popularity of Japanese manga and anime in Saudi Arabia. She quoted the iconic line from the anime in an effort to appeal to the attendees.

Takaichi ended her speech by quoting another line, this time from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She said: “Japan is back. Invest Japan.”

She was met with loud applause and laughter from the audience.