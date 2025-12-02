Japanese PM Takaichi Quotes Anime ‘Attack on Titan’ to Encourage Investment in Japan at Event for Saudi Arabian Investors
12:40 JST, December 2, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called for increased investment in Japan by quoting a line in English said by the main character of the popular anime “Attack on Titan” at an event in Tokyo on Monday for Saudi Arabian investors.
During her speech, Takaichi told investors: “Just shut your mouths. And invest everything in me.”
Takaichi outlined the government’s plan to pursue economic growth through public-private investment in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence and shipbuilding, highlighting the appeal of the Japanese market.
She also spoke on the popularity of Japanese manga and anime in Saudi Arabia. She quoted the iconic line from the anime in an effort to appeal to the attendees.
Takaichi ended her speech by quoting another line, this time from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She said: “Japan is back. Invest Japan.”
She was met with loud applause and laughter from the audience.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
-
If China Were to Impose Blockade on Taiwan, Existential Crisis Could Be Triggered, Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Says
-
Japan’s Government Monitors China’s Propaganda Battle Over Takaichi’s Taiwan Contingency Remark
-
Takaichi Cabinet Approval Holds at 72% as Voters Back Aggressive Fiscal Stimulus, Child Benefits
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours