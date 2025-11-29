Survey: 76％ in Japan Value Ties with South Korea

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A record 76% of people in Japan see it important to promote relations with South Korea, preliminary results from a survey by the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The improvement apparently reflected efforts by the two countries’ leaders to develop ties. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea.

The survey found that 70.8% of respondents think that Japan and the United States have friendly ties. This marks a decline from over 85% in the past five years, which is apparently because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s high tariffs.

On China, 13.3% said that Japan has friendly ties, an increase of 4.5 percentage points from the previous survey a year earlier.

The preliminary results were compiled as of Oct. 24, before Trump’s visit to Japan as well as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark on Taiwan that heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

Only 6.3% said that Japan has friendly ties with Russia. The figure has been low since Russia’s invasion to Ukraine.

When asked which topics on North Korea were of high interest, allowing multiple answers, 79.4% mentioned its abductions of Japanese nationals, followed by missiles and nuclear development.

On Japanese aid to developing countries, 53.7% said that the current amount of assistance is enough, followed by 22.6% who answered that aid should be promoted more. Those who answered aid should be limited to the minimum level possible was 18.8%.

Respondents who said that the Japanese government should stop the assistance altogether was 3.8%. Some complain that aid should be used in Japan instead of being provided to developing countries.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 25 to Nov. 2 with 3,000 people who are 18 or over across the country by mail. Valid responses had come from 55.5% as of Oct. 24.