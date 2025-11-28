1st Expert Panel Meeting Held to Review Policies on Foreigners; Group Will Discuss Systems for Creating Society of Coexistence

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

The government held the first meeting of an expert panel to review policies on foreign nationals on Thursday. Government officials explained the current situation in regard to topics such as crimes committed by foreign visitors and land acquisition by foreigners.

Composed of university professors and others, the panel will discuss issues related to revising systems concerning foreign nationals and realizing a society of coexistence, then convey its opinions to the government.