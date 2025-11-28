¥400 Bil. Eyed for AI, Nuclear Fusion, Quantum in Supplementary Budget; Takaichi Aiming to Make Japan a Leader in Tech

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

The government plans to allocate about ¥400 billion in this fiscal year’s supplementary budget proposal to support research and development in artificial intelligence, nuclear fusion and quantum technology — areas where international competition in development is intensifying.

These three fields are growing in importance for economic security. As Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to make Japan a leader in technology, the government plans to increase the supplementary budget for the three fields by more than 50% from the previous fiscal year.

About ¥190 billion will be earmarked for AI-related initiatives, with ¥45 billion allocated for the application of AI to scientific research. The aim is to enhance research efficiency and make new discoveries through the analysis of vast datasets.

A budget of ¥25.3 billion will be allotted to developing AI robots and autonomous driving technology, while ¥4.4 billion will be spent on promoting AI adoption within government organizations.

Nuclear fusion power is regarded as a next-generation energy source, and the government is aiming to test its use in power generation in the 2030s. Over ¥100 billion will be secured, including budget allocations for the next fiscal year and beyond.

To accelerate research and development by domestic startups, ¥60 billion will be allotted over three years.

Additionally, ¥32.6 billion will be allocated to equipping public institutions like the National Institute for Fusion Science with test facilities that can be used jointly by companies.

The quantum field, which deals with the microscopic world of atoms and particles, is attracting attention for its potential applications in next-generation computers and encrypted communications. About ¥130 billion will be allocated to this field. This includes ¥100.4 billion for establishing research and development bases at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and ¥3.3 billion for projects strengthening collaboration among domestic research hubs.