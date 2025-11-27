Kihara Orders Streamlining of Govt Structure Citing Excessive Cabinet Office, Cabinet Secretariat Meetings

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara speaks at a press conference on Nov. 20.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara revealed that he has instructed the government to streamline its structure, citing an excessive number of conference bodies within the Cabinet Office and Cabinet Secretariat, during the House of Representatives cabinet committee session on Wednesday.

According to the Cabinet Secretariat, the number of conference bodies within the Cabinet Secretariat — headed by the prime minister and the chief cabinet secretary — has increased from 39 in 2015 to 88 currently.

Kihara aims to review the organization, including potentially abolishing some, and establish a system focused on addressing critical issues.

“From the perspective of fulfilling its primary role, it is important to make the organization as efficient as possible,” said Kihara.