Takaichi, Trump Confirm Cooperation in Phone Talks; Leaders Update Each Other on Relations With China

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the State Guest House in the Moto-Akasaka district of Tokyo on Oct. 28.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed the strong foundation of the Japan-U.S. alliance during telephone talks on Tuesday amid rapidly cooling Japan-China relations.

The call was initiated by the U.S. side and lasted approximately 25 minutes. This marked the second telephone conversation between Takaichi and Trump since Oct. 25, just prior to their summit meeting in Tokyo on Oct. 28.

According to the prime minister, who spoke to reporters after the call, Trump described the recent state of U.S.-China relations and his phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening. He then asked Takaichi about the Group of 20 summit in South Africa, which the U.S. president did not attend.

There was speculation that Takaichi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang would hold a standing meeting at the G20 summit, but this ultimately did not take place. The prime minister is believed to have explained this situation to Trump.

As to whether Takaichi and Trump exchanged views on Takaichi’s remark in the Diet about a Taiwan contingency and a “survival-threatening situation,” Takaichi told the reporters, “As this involves diplomatic exchanges, I would prefer to refrain from commenting on details.”

Takaichi also said, “Following President Trump’s visit to Japan, we were able to confirm the close coordination between Japan and the United States.” Trump told her that they are very close friends and that she could call him at any time, the prime minister said.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The prime minister conveyed her appreciation for U.S. efforts toward peace in Ukraine.

Prior to the conversation between Takaichi and Trump, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara avoided commenting on the U.S.-China leaders’ phone conversation during a press conference on Tuesday morning. “I would prefer to refrain from commenting on each detail,” Kihara said.

“Japan will continue to urge China, based on the strong relationship of trust with our ally the United States, to fulfill responsibilities commensurate with its position,” he said.

Regarding direct dialogue between Japan and China, Kihara said, “We maintain an open stance.” However, he also said, “We cannot accept China’s claims that contradict the facts and we will firmly refute them.”