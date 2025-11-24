Takaichi Meets Many World Leaders at G20 Debut in Johannesburg; Speaks with Heads of Countries Including Italy, U.K., Germany, India

Reuters

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who over the weekend took part in her first Group of 20 Summit meeting, sought to raise Japan’s profile by actively working to get closer to other world leaders who were gathered for the meeting in Johannesburg.

On late Saturday evening, the prime minister posted on X, formerly Twitter, a brief report on what she had done at the summit, along with four photos, including one showing her in a friendly hug with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Takaichi and Meloni had already appeared to have become friendly earlier on Saturday, when Takaichi exchanged greetings with leaders at the beginning of a discussion on peace in Ukraine among relevant countries, which was held at a short notice during a break in the summit.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni greets Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

On the first day of the summit alone, Takaichi talked with 18 leaders from participating countries and international organizations. She held her first face-to-face meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which they discussed reinforcing security cooperation, as well as international affairs, including China-related issues. On Sunday, Takaichi held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In recent years, the significance of G20 meetings has waned as it has grown harder for the participants to reach agreements, for reasons including the large number of countries present. However, it remains a vital opportunity to build relationships with Global South countries, whose influence continues to grow.

“The prime minister is quickly strengthening her connections with many other leaders,” said Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, who accompanied Takaichi on the trip.