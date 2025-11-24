Japan PM Takaichi’s Economic Policies Rated Well, Yomiuri Poll Finds

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A Yomiuri Shimbun survey’s findings suggests that the high approval rating for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet comes from the public’s high evaluation of its economic policies prioritizing growth and its diplomatic stance toward the United States and other nations.

The findings of the nationwide public opinion survey, conducted from Friday to Sunday, also suggest that the public’s high evaluation regarding the Cabinet’s policies on foreign nationals also played a part in its high approval rating.

Regarding the government’s comprehensive economic package adopted by the Cabinet on Friday, 63% of respondents said they “rate it well” while among supporters of the ruling parties the percentage stood at 72%. Among opposition party supporters 56% rated it well and among non-partisan voters, 59%.

By age group, among those aged 18-39, 77% responded that they “rate it well,” while 62% rated it well among those aged 40-59. Fifty-six percent among those aged 60 and older rated it well, indicating the younger the respondents, the higher they approved the economic package.

As for the policies regarding foreign nationals, 62% of respondents said they have good expectations for the Cabinet’s policies. By party support, 73% of ruling party supporters said they have good expectations, with only 53% of opposition party supporters and 57% of non-partisan voters expressing such expectations. This indicates strong underlying support from supporters of the ruling parties. The meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump also tended to be highly rated regardless of party affiliation.

While expectations for the prime minister are evident, many issues remain. Only 33% overall approved the government’s measures to combat rising prices. Among ruling party supporters, 48% approved the measures and 39% disapproved them. Among opposition party supporters, 28% approved the measures and 61% disapproved them, while 22% of non-partisans approved and 61% disapproved the measures.

Regarding the prime minister’s appointment of lawmakers who had failed to report revenues from ticket sales of fundraising parties in their political funds reports to key government and LDP positions, 57% “did not think” this was appropriate, exceeding the 32% who “did think” it was. Even among Cabinet supporters, 48% “did not think” it was appropriate, surpassing the 41% who “did think” it was.

Approval of the Takaichi Cabinet’s stance toward China was high with 56% of respondents saying they “rate the stance well.” By age group, 64% of those aged 18-39 as well as the 40-59 group rated the stance well. However, only 43% among those aged 60 and older rated it well, showing a generational divide.