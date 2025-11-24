Japan to Consider Specific Measures to Further Strengthen Defense of Okinawa Prefecture’s Nansei Islands

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, holds a meeting with Miyakojima Mayor Noboru Kakazu, left, at the Miyakojima city office on Saturday.

The government and ruling parties will begin considering specific measures to further strengthen the defense of the Nansei Islands, with an aim to revise three security-related documents ahead of schedule.

The Chinese military has been increasing its activities around the Nansei Islands and has repeatedly conducted drills simulating invading Taiwan.

Under such circumstances, improving the Self-Defense Forces’ readiness and preparation for evacuating residents smoothly in the event of a contingency are the challenges that need to be tackled.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday for the first time since he assumed the post and inspected SDF bases and the Japan Coast Guard facilities in the cities of Miyakojima and Ishigaki.

“It’s important to strengthen the SDF’s defense capabilities to protect the lives and the peaceful livelihoods of the people,” Koizumi said in a meeting with Miyakojima Mayor Noboru Kakazu. “I believe the understanding and cooperation of those in the city are essential in this respect.”

Kakazu in response, said, “The most important thing will be to carefully explain the SDF’s activities to the residents.”

Regarding the evacuation of the residents of Miyakojima island to another location if a Taiwan contingency were to occur, the mayor said: “Residents are anxious and have concerns. We think it will be necessary to discuss a variety of issues in detail.”

In the event of a Taiwan contingency, the Nansei Islands, including Miyakojima island, will become the front line of Japan’s defense. The government is accelerating the strengthening of defense capabilities in the islands, located in the country’s southwest.

The National Security Strategy, which was revised in 2022, stipulates that the country will secure various types of evacuation facilities.

The government released a plan in March to evacuate residents of Okinawa Prefecture’s Sakishima Islands to seven prefectures in Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture. Naha Airport and Ishigaki Port are among the airports and ports designated as those that can be used by the SDF and the JCG, even during times of peace.

In talks to revise the three security-related documents, issues such as extending airport runways, expanding ports’ wharves and setting up so-called emergency evacuation facilities, where residents can take shelter for a certain period of time, in the Nansei Islands are expected to be among the points of contention.

“In the event of a contingency, it will be vital to quickly evacuate residents well in advance of an armed attack against our country,” Koizumi told reporters in Ishigaki on Saturday. “We would like to provide the necessary assistance, so that temporary evacuation facilities can steadily be set up.”