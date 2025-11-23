Takaichi Calls for Maintaining Intl Order during Address at G20 Summit, Says World Is Facing Multiple Crises

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her address during the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke of the importance of maintaining the international order during her address at the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Takaichi said the international community is facing multiple crises, condemning Russian’s aggression against Ukraine as an “outrageous act that shakes the very foundations of the international order.”

“It is important to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” she added, expressing Japan’s resolve to continue to provide strong support to the country.

Takaichi also called for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, which she considers part of her diplomatic strategy.

With the U.S. tariff policy in mind, the prime minister expressed Japan’s commitment to developing “a rules-based, free and fair international economic order.”

She described the World Trade Organization as the core of the multilateral trading system, adding that Japan “will actively contribute” to discussions on the body’s reform.