Takaichi Arrives in South Africa for G20 Summit, Set to Hold 1st Meeting with Modi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at an airport in Johannesburg on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Johannesburg on Saturday to attend Group of 20 summit talks.

At the summit to be held Saturday and Sunday, the leaders of G20 countries plan to discuss topics such as strengthening disaster responses, addressing debt issues in low-income countries and utilizing critical minerals, under the theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” Takaichi is expected to stress the importance of the free trade system and call for cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

On Sunday, Takaichi is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person for the first time since taking office. Amid rapidly cooling Japan-China relations over Takaichi’s remarks in the Diet that a Taiwan contingency could constitute a survival-threatening situation, whether she will be able to make contact with Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be a focus of attention.