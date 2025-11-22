Takaichi Marks 1st Month in Office, Stresses Her Policy Efforts During Press Conference
12:22 JST, November 22, 2025
Marking her first month in office on Friday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she was able to present a certain direction for measures to address rising prices and to realize a strong economy as well as solid foreign and security policies.
Takaichi stressed her efforts on domestic and foreign policy issues, including comprehensive economic measures and the Japan-U.S. summit. “I have worked hard for the nation and its people,” Takaichi told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.
Over the past month, Takaichi has held no dinner meetings outside the office, unlike previous prime ministers. She worked on policy coordination and other tasks at the House of Representatives members’ residential building, according to those close to the prime minister.
