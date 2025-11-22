Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Sanae Takaichi

Takaichi Marks 1st Month in Office, Stresses Her Policy Efforts During Press Conference

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seen at a press conference on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:22 JST, November 22, 2025

Marking her first month in office on Friday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she was able to present a certain direction for measures to address rising prices and to realize a strong economy as well as solid foreign and security policies.

Takaichi stressed her efforts on domestic and foreign policy issues, including comprehensive economic measures and the Japan-U.S. summit. “I have worked hard for the nation and its people,” Takaichi told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Over the past month, Takaichi has held no dinner meetings outside the office, unlike previous prime ministers. She worked on policy coordination and other tasks at the House of Representatives members’ residential building, according to those close to the prime minister.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING