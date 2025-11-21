Japan’s Policy of Stable, Constructive Ties with China ‘Unchanged,’ Takaichi Says

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday afternoon that Japan’s policy of seeking a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests” and “constructive and stable relations” with China remains “entirely unchanged,” despite Beijing’s growing backlash to a remark she made about a possible Taiwan contingency in response to a question in a Diet committee.

Speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office regarding her remark that a contingency involving Taiwan could become a “survival-threatening situation” and thus fall within the scope of exercising Japan’s right of collective self-defense, Takaichi explained, “Whether any situation constitutes a survival-threatening situation will be determined comprehensively by the government, in light of the specific circumstances of the situation that actually arises.”

She stressed once again that she was not prejudging any particular case. She did not say whether she would retract her earlier remarks.

Takaichi departs for S. Africa

After the briefing, Takaichi left for South Africa, where she will attend the Group of 20 leaders’ summit.