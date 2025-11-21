In Social Media Post, U.S. Spokesman Affirms American Commitment to Keeping Order in Indo-Pacific

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan and U.S. flags

WASHINGTON — U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott made a post on social media on Thursday affirming the U.S.’ dedication to maintaining order in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea.”

Piggott also posted: “Our commitment to the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to Japan’s defense, including the Japan-administered Senkakus, is unwavering. The U.S.-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”

The message reaffirms the U.S. policy that Article V of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security — which defines the U.S.’ obligation to defend Japan — applies to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

The post appeared to be meant to caution China and deter it from escalating its reaction to a remark by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who said during recent Diet deliberations that a Taiwan contingency could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan.