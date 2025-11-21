In Social Media Post, U.S. Spokesman Affirms American Commitment to Keeping Order in Indo-Pacific
16:29 JST, November 21, 2025
WASHINGTON — U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott made a post on social media on Thursday affirming the U.S.’ dedication to maintaining order in the Indo-Pacific region.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea.”
Piggott also posted: “Our commitment to the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to Japan’s defense, including the Japan-administered Senkakus, is unwavering. The U.S.-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”
The message reaffirms the U.S. policy that Article V of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security — which defines the U.S.’ obligation to defend Japan — applies to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.
The post appeared to be meant to caution China and deter it from escalating its reaction to a remark by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who said during recent Diet deliberations that a Taiwan contingency could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
-
If China Were to Impose Blockade on Taiwan, Existential Crisis Could Be Triggered, Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Says
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries