Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Sanae Takaichi

Takaichi: Survival-Threatening Situation to Be Determined on ‘Case-By-Case Basis’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:35 JST, November 21, 2025

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that what constitutes a survival-threatening situation will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Takaichi spoke to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office regarding China’s growing backlash toward her remark that a Taiwan contingency could become a survival-threatening situation, which might lead Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

The prime minister did not specify whether she would retract her remark. She said that “there is absolutely no change in our policy” of aiming for a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship as well as constructive and stable relations with China.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING