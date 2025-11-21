Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

U.S. Remains Committed to Japan’s Defense: State Department

AP
U.S and Chinese flags

Jiji Press

12:17 JST, November 21, 2025

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — The United States remains committed to Japan’s defense, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Piggott said on Thursday.

“Our commitment to the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to Japan’s defense, including the Japan-administered Senkakus, is unwavering,” he said on X, referring to the island chain in the East China Sea claimed by Beijing.

It is the first official comment from the State Department since tensions between Japan and China flared up following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a Taiwan conflict earlier this month.

Piggott said, “We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING