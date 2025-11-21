U.S. Envoy in Tokyo Supports Takaichi’s Taiwan Stance, Slams China’s Provocative Statements

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

U.S. ambassador to Japan George Glass

U.S. ambassador to Japan George Glass on Thursday criticized the backlash by China against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark at the Diet on a possible Taiwan contingency.

He told reporters at the Foreign Ministry that China’s provocative statements and economic coercion are unhelpful and damaging to regional stability.

He described China’s de facto ban on imports of Japanese marine products as a textbook case of economic coercion by Beijing and said the United States stands with Takaichi, adding that Washington would continue to push back by every available means and provide as much support as possible.

Earlier the same day, Glass met with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at the ministry, where the two reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the Japan–U.S. alliance.