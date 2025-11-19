Ruling And Opposition Parties in Japan Call China for ‘Respond to Calmly’; LDP ‘No Evidence of Deteriorating Public Safety’ for Chinese Traveler in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Haruko Arimura, Chairperson, General Council

Amid rapidly deteriorating relations between Japan and China, ruling and opposition parties on Tuesday called for China to respond calmly to defuse the situation.

At a press conference, the Liberal Democratic Party’s General Council Chair Haruko Arimura stated regarding China’s Foreign Ministry’s advisory to avoid traveling to Japan. In opposition to the reason for this caution on the ground of “a surge in crimes targeting Chinese nationals,” Arimura said, “it is extremely important to have a calm discussion based on facts.”

Arimura refuted China’s claim, stating, “We inquired [this] of the National Police Agency, and they confirmed no evidence of deteriorating public safety.”

Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida stated at a press conference, “We strongly urge China to respond calmly and maturely, avoiding emotional retaliation and unnecessary economic pressure.” Meanwhile, as China intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s response regarding a Taiwan contingency, Nishida also

raised difficulties over Takaichi, stating that her response “should be cautious.”

Yuichiro Tamaki, the President of the Democratic Party for the People, stated, “We hope the situation will calm down quickly.”