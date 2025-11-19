Japan, China Still at Odds Over Takaichi’s Taiwan Remark Even After Diplomatic Talks in Beijing

Akiko Yoshinaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, heads to talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday.

Japan and China failed to patch up their differences in diplomatic talks on Tuesday in Beijing over a remark by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan.

Directors general from the Japanese and Chinese foreign ministries discussed the rapidly deteriorating bilateral relations triggered by Takaichi’s remark during recent Diet deliberations in which she said a Taiwan contingency could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan.

In Tuesday’s talks, Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of Japan’s Foreign Ministry, sought Beijing’s understanding by explaining that the comment did not contradict the Japanese government’s established stance on the matter. However, his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong remained unyielding in demanding a retraction.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between high-ranking officials of the two governments since Takaichi made her remark on Nov. 7.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Kanai told Liu that Japan’s position remains unchanged from the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, which recognized China as “the sole legal government,” and that Takaichi’s remark did not alter this longstanding stance.

According to an announcement from the Chinese side, Liu asserted that her statement “goes against the one-China principle [that Taiwan is part of China]” and “caused fundamental damage to the political foundation of China-Japan relations.”

Liu then demanded a retraction, urging Japan to “take practical steps to admit and correct the wrongdoing.”

Kanai also lodged a protest over a post on X by Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, which said, “There would be no choice but to cut off that filthy head without a moment’s hesitation.” Kanai demanded China take appropriate measures.

Beijing has cautioned Chinese citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, citing “concerns about unstable public safety.” Kanai countered by saying that “public security has absolutely not deteriorated” and requested China to reconsider. Kanai also requested assurances for the safety of Japanese nationals in China.

Japan intends to persistently explain its position to China and seek understanding. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has made it clear that Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet with Takaichi at the Group of 20 summit meeting in South Africa later this month. However, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters Tuesday, “Japan remains open to various forms of dialogue between Japan and China.”