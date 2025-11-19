Govt Sets Up Strategy Headquarters to Tackle Population Decline, Entity Chaired by Prime Minister Takaichi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, second from left, chairs the first meeting of the population strategy headquarters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

The government set up the population strategy headquarters led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to address population decline and held its first meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Takaichi instructed relevant ministers to comprehensively advance social security reforms, measures to counter the declining birth rate and policies addressing foreign nationals.

“Japan’s biggest challenge is population decline,” Takaichi said at the meeting. “We will take comprehensive measures to realize a society where everyone can continue living in the region they choose.”

Countermeasures for population decline involve multiple ministries and agencies, including the Cabinet Office, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, and the Children and Families Agency.

Takaichi told Minoru Kiuchi, minister in charge of growth strategy, to coordinate action by all the related entities. She cited specific measures such as advancing social security reform, implementing child-rearing support policies, revitalizing and growing regional economies, and establishing a framework for research and discussions regarding the acceptance of foreign workers.

According to estimates by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, Japan’s population was 123,802,000 as of Oct. 1, 2024, marking the 14th consecutive year of decline. It is projected to reach about 87 million in 2070. The number of foreigners entering Japan exceeded the number leaving by 342,000, and coexistence with foreigners is considered to be another challenge for the country.