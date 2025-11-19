Govt Sets Up Strategy Headquarters to Tackle Population Decline, Entity Chaired by Prime Minister Takaichi
2:00 JST, November 19, 2025
The government set up the population strategy headquarters led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to address population decline and held its first meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.
Takaichi instructed relevant ministers to comprehensively advance social security reforms, measures to counter the declining birth rate and policies addressing foreign nationals.
“Japan’s biggest challenge is population decline,” Takaichi said at the meeting. “We will take comprehensive measures to realize a society where everyone can continue living in the region they choose.”
Countermeasures for population decline involve multiple ministries and agencies, including the Cabinet Office, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, and the Children and Families Agency.
Takaichi told Minoru Kiuchi, minister in charge of growth strategy, to coordinate action by all the related entities. She cited specific measures such as advancing social security reform, implementing child-rearing support policies, revitalizing and growing regional economies, and establishing a framework for research and discussions regarding the acceptance of foreign workers.
According to estimates by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, Japan’s population was 123,802,000 as of Oct. 1, 2024, marking the 14th consecutive year of decline. It is projected to reach about 87 million in 2070. The number of foreigners entering Japan exceeded the number leaving by 342,000, and coexistence with foreigners is considered to be another challenge for the country.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
-
If China Were to Impose Blockade on Taiwan, Existential Crisis Could Be Triggered, Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Says
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
-
Takaichi Vows to Build ‘Strong Economy’ via Key Investments
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours